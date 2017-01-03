Police plead for witnesses to 'brazen and daring' drive-by shooting death
A drive-by shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition was a targeted hit, Winnipeg police say, but they are struggling to understand why. Theodoros Belayneh and another man, Biniam Fitur, were shot near Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue in the early hours of Nov. 26, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manitoba teen who planned to fight for ISIS ove...
|Tue
|CANADIAN OLIGARCHY
|2
|Snowy sidewalks mean pile of complaints for cit...
|Tue
|KHAN KONTRACTORS
|1
|Package with anti-Semitic epithet, Nazi referen...
|Jan 7
|I See Youre in Se...
|3
|'He was running away to save his life,' refugee...
|Jan 6
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan 6
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Permanent protection for police HQ remains 2 ye...
|Jan 5
|JUSTICE SCANDAL
|4
|Minimum wage neither hand up nor handout
|Jan 4
|David or David is...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC