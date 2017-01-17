Police nab 2 teens in 'unprovoked' Winnipeg Transit bus stabbing
Police are looking for two more young males between the ages of 14 and 16 who were allegedly involved in stabbing a man on a Winnipeg Transit bus over the weekend. Two youth have already been arrested in the case.
