Police in Manitoba issue warrant, search for convicted sex offender
BRANDON, Man.-The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit, along with Winnipeg Police and the RCMP, are on the lookout for a 43-year-old convicted sex offender. Rainie James Semple, who also uses the last name Everett, failed to return for his curfew on Thursday.
