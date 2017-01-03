PMHa Ssays plan to distribute opioid ...

PMHa Ssays plan to distribute opioid ODa Skits in Westman has yet to be finalized

23 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Westman was noticeably absent from this week's opioid overdose kit announcement, and there's no indication as to when the area might come on board. Earlier this week, Manitoba Health announce the introduction of opioid overdose kits to nine locations, including three in Winnipeg, and one each in The Pas, Gillam, Thompson, Flin Flon, Selkirk and Pine Falls.

Manitoba

