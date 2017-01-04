Ottawa accused of failing to provide for indigenous children
Cindy Blackstock, executive director of First Nations Child and Family Caring Society of Canada at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in September. Nearly one year ago, Canada was ordered by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal to stop discriminating against 163,000 indigenous children and grant them equal access to services.
