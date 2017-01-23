On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing anger and frustration from indigenous Canadians
On his his just-completed nine-city town hall tour of Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got sharp and sometimes angry questions about aboriginal affairs - a sign of the growing impatience and frustration many indigenous people and their leaders have with his government. Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Felix Thomas, who was at Trudeau's Wednesday night town hall forum in Saskatoon, characterized one of Trudeau's answers on indigenous youth centre as "dismissive."
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|23 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Letters from 450 Winnipeg students prompt schoo...
|Thu
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|'Shame and Prejudice' explores historical treat...
|Jan 24
|useless pathetic ...
|2
|Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-du...
|Jan 23
|Bad Homber Wallers
|1
|Waitress moved to tears after receiving $1,000 ...
|Jan 22
|Revel
|1
|Where to grab comfort food during the cold Winn...
|Jan 22
|Granny
|1
|Police ask for witnesses after woman hit by sid...
|Jan 22
|Granny Clampett
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC