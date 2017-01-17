Newly released affidavit sheds light ...

Newly released affidavit sheds light on investigation into police officer accused of drug traffic...

A heavily-redacted affidavit from a Winnipeg police detective fills in details about a year-long investigation into fellow officer Trent Milan's conduct that resulted in 34 charges being laid against Milan. In September 2016, Milan, 42, was arrested and accused of several offences including breach of trust, trafficking drugs, possessing a prohibited weapon and theft.

