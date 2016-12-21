New Year, More Snow: System From Minnesota Heads North
Another dumping of snow is on the way for southern Manitoba as a low pressure system in Minnesota makes its way north. It's not expected to bring nearly as much as we've seen during two storms already this winter but up to 10 cm could fall in Winnipeg by Tuesday morning.
