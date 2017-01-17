Manitoba woman building hope for Ukrainian girls living in safe house
Natalie Tataryn raised over a thousand dollars for the Home of Hope by knitting hats and selling them locally. For Natalie Tataryn, 25, it's about providing hope to the young women in Lviv, Ukraine, who are in danger of being targeted by pimps and human traffickers.
