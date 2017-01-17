Manitoba woman building hope for Ukra...

Manitoba woman building hope for Ukrainian girls living in safe house

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Natalie Tataryn raised over a thousand dollars for the Home of Hope by knitting hats and selling them locally. For Natalie Tataryn, 25, it's about providing hope to the young women in Lviv, Ukraine, who are in danger of being targeted by pimps and human traffickers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill Lewis: The honeymoon's over before it began 22 min SHEZA TENN 1
News 'A Dog's Purpose' Premiere Cancelled Following ... Sat chugs are still pos 5
News Police ask for witnesses after woman hit by sid... Sat ABDICATE RESPONSI... 1
News Conservative leadership candidates square off a... Fri doomedtrump 3
News Driver slapped with nearly $240 ticket for driv... Fri BOWMANs Slush Fund 4
News Unsealed documents reveal sting operation meant... Fri StayAwayYouPervs 2
News Mayor follows through on pledge to back away fr... Fri StayAwayYouPervs 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,455 • Total comments across all topics: 278,144,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC