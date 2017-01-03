Manitoba teen who planned to fight for ISIS overseas expected to be sentenced
A Manitoba teenager was expected to be sentenced in November of 2015 for his use of social media to support ISIS, but lawyers postponed it last minute. A Manitoba teen who told police he would "strike from within" if he couldn't get overseas to fight with ISIS is expected to be sentenced Monday morning in a Brandon, Man., courtroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Package with anti-Semitic epithet, Nazi referen...
|Sat
|I See Youre in Se...
|3
|'He was running away to save his life,' refugee...
|Fri
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Fri
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Permanent protection for police HQ remains 2 ye...
|Jan 5
|JUSTICE SCANDAL
|4
|Minimum wage neither hand up nor handout
|Jan 4
|David or David is...
|4
|'We're running out land,' councillor warns, as ...
|Jan 3
|Agent 99 Babs Fel...
|4
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Dec 30
|Randy Cummings
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC