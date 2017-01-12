Manitoba NDP names MLA Tom Lindsey as new caucus chair
The NDP caucus has a new chair after MLA Rob Altemeyer steps down to focus on critic duties and upcoming marriage. Tom Lindsey, the MLA for Flin Flon, has been named to be the new chair, taking over for Rob Altemeyer.
