Manitoba Jockey paralyzed from chest down able to drive again
A year and a half after a horseback riding accident left her paralyzed from the chest down, a Manitoba jockey just got back behind the wheel. Four days ago, Alyssa Selman drove her car for the first time since she was thrown from a horse during a race at Winnipeg's Assiniboia Downs, hitting the ground with enough force to fracture her vertebrae and badly damage her spinal cord.
