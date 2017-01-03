Man struck and killed while seeking help on Manitoba highway
The man's vehicle was stranded in a ditch around 6 a.m. and a driver going by stopped to help him. The driver that stopped to help the man was driving a pickup truck, pulling a trailer with a boat on it down Highway one, about three kilometres east of Highway 12. Steinbach RCMP said most of her pickup truck and trailer were blocking the driving lane when the stranded man came up to her passenger-side window to speak with her.
