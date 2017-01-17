Man stabbed on Winnipeg bus in 'unprovoked attack'
Police are searching for two teens after a man was stabbed multiple times while riding a bus near Osborne Village. Around 6 p.m. Jan. 15 police say a group of teens got into an argument with another passenger while travelling on a transit bus near Stradbrook Ave. and Harkness Ave..
