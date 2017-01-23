Man drunk-dials police, gets arrested for outstanding warrant
The man from Dauphin, Man., called 911 on Thursday "for no apparent reason other than he was intoxicated," Brandon police said in a release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|3 hr
|Billy Hill - Hill...
|4
|RCMP police HQ investigation doesn't preclude a...
|8 hr
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|8 hr
|Will Nott - Conse...
|3
|Letters from 450 Winnipeg students prompt schoo...
|Thu
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|'Shame and Prejudice' explores historical treat...
|Jan 24
|useless pathetic ...
|2
|Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-du...
|Jan 23
|Bad Homber Wallers
|1
|Waitress moved to tears after receiving $1,000 ...
|Jan 22
|Revel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC