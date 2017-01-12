Man, 90, found dead in Swan River, Man.
RCMP are investigating after a 90-year-old man was found dead in the western Manitoba community of Swan River. Manitoba RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after a 90-year-old man was found in the town of Swan River.
