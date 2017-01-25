There are on the CBC News story from 1 hr ago, titled Letters from 450 Winnipeg students prompt school visit from PM Trudeau. In it, CBC News reports that:

Hundreds of elementary students will be among the Manitobans who will have a chance to pose questions directly to Canada's prime minister today. Before that public event, he will be stopping at Winnipeg's Ecole Robert H. Smith School.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBC News.