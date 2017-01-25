Letters from 450 Winnipeg students pr...

Letters from 450 Winnipeg students prompt school visit from PM Trudeau

There are 1 comment on the CBC News story from 1 hr ago, titled Letters from 450 Winnipeg students prompt school visit from PM Trudeau. In it, CBC News reports that:

Hundreds of elementary students will be among the Manitobans who will have a chance to pose questions directly to Canada's prime minister today. Before that public event, he will be stopping at Winnipeg's Ecole Robert H. Smith School.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 9 min ago
JUSTIN is ... The GREAT TEACHER !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Shame and Prejudice' explores historical treat... Tue useless pathetic ... 2
News Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-du... Jan 23 Bad Homber Wallers 1
News Waitress moved to tears after receiving $1,000 ... Jan 22 Revel 1
News Where to grab comfort food during the cold Winn... Jan 22 Granny 1
News Police ask for witnesses after woman hit by sid... Jan 22 Granny Clampett 2
News Winnipegger headed to Washington as women on bo... Jan 22 Granny Clampett 1
News Winnipeg senior drives scooter on streets to av... Jan 22 Granny Clampett 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,494 • Total comments across all topics: 278,265,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC