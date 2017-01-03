Let's make the most of sesquicentennial

Confederation in 1867 was a messy process, spurred at least in part by fears of American annexation. The question of whether the disparate interests of various entities, including pre-1867 Canada as well as Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, British Columbia, Newfoundland and those of the people living in Rupert's Land and the Northwest Territories, could be served by a country uniting them all took decades to settle, if indeed it has ever been.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.