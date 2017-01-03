Krzyzaniak has assist in Nations Cup ...

Krzyzaniak has assist in Nations Cup victory

Read more: Brandon Sun

Halli Krzyzaniak of Neepawa and the Canadian women's development hockey team opened the Nations Cup with a convincing 6-2 win over the Czech Republic on Wednesday in Fssen, Germany. Krzyzaniak, a defenceman who is serving as an alternate captain, picked up an assist for Canada, which was led by Erin Ambrose's goal and two helpers.

Manitoba

