Krzyzaniak has assist in Nations Cup victory
Halli Krzyzaniak of Neepawa and the Canadian women's development hockey team opened the Nations Cup with a convincing 6-2 win over the Czech Republic on Wednesday in Fssen, Germany. Krzyzaniak, a defenceman who is serving as an alternate captain, picked up an assist for Canada, which was led by Erin Ambrose's goal and two helpers.
