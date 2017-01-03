Krzyzaniak has assist in Nations Cup victory

Halli Krzyzaniak of Neepawa and the Canadian women's development hockey team opened the Nations Cup with a convincing 6-2 win over the Czech Republic on Wednesday in Fssen, Germany. Krzyzaniak, a defenceman who is serving as an alternate captain, picked up an assist for Canada, which was led by Erin Ambrose's goal and two helpers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.