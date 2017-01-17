Kids learn about ag

Agribusiness student Cooper Blaine teaches Portage la Prairie students Bronson Paetzold, Zach Haberl and Ethan Stanley about the impact of agriculture globally during a program of Agriculture in the Classroom-Manitoba, which runs during Manitoba Ag Days in Brandon. Last year, more than half of students roaming the show floor of Manitoba Ag Days left the Keystone Centre strongly considering a career in agriculture.

