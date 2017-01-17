Kids learn about ag

Kids learn about ag

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Brandon Sun

Agribusiness student Cooper Blaine teaches Portage la Prairie students Bronson Paetzold, Zach Haberl and Ethan Stanley about the impact of agriculture globally during a program of Agriculture in the Classroom-Manitoba, which runs during Manitoba Ag Days in Brandon. Last year, more than half of students roaming the show floor of Manitoba Ag Days left the Keystone Centre strongly considering a career in agriculture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Driver slapped with nearly $240 ticket for driv... 7 hr Bowman Gloats 1
News John K. Samson, Winnipeg Ambassador 7 hr Old Millennia Tramp 3
News Unsealed documents reveal sting operation meant... 7 hr Driven to Suicide 1
News There's no budget for snow? Fudge it 15 hr charlie 4
News 'The Bachelor Canada': Open casting calls annou... Wed Silk Road eh 1
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Mon Mount Royal 4
News FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada Jan 16 PILASTER PIN-UPS 6
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,524 • Total comments across all topics: 278,054,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC