Joelle Rabu in concert with Nico Rhodes

Joelle Rabu in concert with Nico Rhodes

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

The Della Herman Theatre will transform into a Parisian cabaret at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 when Joelle Rabu takes the stage with her son, pianist Nico Rhodes. Over the past three decades, Canadian singer-songwriter-actor Joelle Rabu has toured throughout five continents with both her concert of original songs and her stage play: Tonight... Piaf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg 23 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Letters from 450 Winnipeg students prompt schoo... Thu JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News 'Shame and Prejudice' explores historical treat... Jan 24 useless pathetic ... 2
News Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-du... Jan 23 Bad Homber Wallers 1
News Waitress moved to tears after receiving $1,000 ... Jan 22 Revel 1
News Where to grab comfort food during the cold Winn... Jan 22 Granny 1
News Police ask for witnesses after woman hit by sid... Jan 22 Granny Clampett 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,720 • Total comments across all topics: 278,306,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC