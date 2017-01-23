Joelle Rabu in concert with Nico Rhodes

The Della Herman Theatre will transform into a Parisian cabaret at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 when Joelle Rabu takes the stage with her son, pianist Nico Rhodes. Over the past three decades, Canadian singer-songwriter-actor Joelle Rabu has toured throughout five continents with both her concert of original songs and her stage play: Tonight... Piaf.

