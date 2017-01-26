Jennifer Jones wins second straight game on day one of Manitoba Scotties
Jennifer Jones earned back-to-back victories to start her quest for an eighth women's provincial title at the Manitoba Scotties Tournament Of Hearts at the Eric Coy Arena in Winnipeg. The Jones' rink defeated Christine MacKay from the Fort Rouge Curling Club in draw three.
