Jennifer Jones wins second straight g...

Jennifer Jones wins second straight game on day one of Manitoba Scotties

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Jennifer Jones earned back-to-back victories to start her quest for an eighth women's provincial title at the Manitoba Scotties Tournament Of Hearts at the Eric Coy Arena in Winnipeg. The Jones' rink defeated Christine MacKay from the Fort Rouge Curling Club in draw three.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg 28 min JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Letters from 450 Winnipeg students prompt schoo... 9 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News 'Shame and Prejudice' explores historical treat... Tue useless pathetic ... 2
News Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-du... Jan 23 Bad Homber Wallers 1
News Waitress moved to tears after receiving $1,000 ... Jan 22 Revel 1
News Where to grab comfort food during the cold Winn... Jan 22 Granny 1
News Police ask for witnesses after woman hit by sid... Jan 22 Granny Clampett 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,223 • Total comments across all topics: 278,277,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC