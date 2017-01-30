'It brings back memories:' former ref...

'It brings back memories:' former refugee living in Winnipeg on Trump's travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: GlobalNews

A former refugee living in Winnipeg said he is no longer able to visit his sister and other family in the U.S.A. after the announcement of Donald Trump's travel ban. In his first week in office, Trump issued a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We're in a fragile situation': Manitoba commun... 3 hr Brian in Costa Rica 1
News Personal care home staff member charged with theft (Oct '15) 6 hr Erring Selby Inde... 14
News Winnipeg mosque won't lock house of God in wake... 6 hr TheGhostOf DonBayomi 2
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... 6 hr The Macadamia Nut 16
News RCMP police HQ investigation doesn't preclude a... Mon Bailey Katzenjammer 2
News Gotcha! School Kid Ambushes Trudeau [VIDEO] Sun JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
News Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg Sun Henry Standing Bear 5
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,652 • Total comments across all topics: 278,423,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC