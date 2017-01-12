Investigators probe death of man found in Brandon hotel after meeting with police
The Independent Investigation Unit, which reviews all serious incidents involving police, is probing the death of a man found dead in a Brandon hotel the morning after he met with police. The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is probing the death of a man found in a hotel Wednesday in Brandon, Man., the morning after he met with police.
