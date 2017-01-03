Indigenous pipeline consultation shou...

Indigenous pipeline consultation should include ceremony: leaders

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation elder Frank Tacan says it's up to elders and indigenous leadership to share their stories and to promote ceremony. So declared Dakota Tipi Chief Keith Pashe this week, disillusioned by what he's seen take place among some indigenous communities in Manitoba, where major oil pipelines are being negotiated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manitoba teen who planned to fight for ISIS ove... 20 hr NO TRIALS for the... 1
News Package with anti-Semitic epithet, Nazi referen... Jan 7 I See Youre in Se... 3
News 'He was running away to save his life,' refugee... Jan 6 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan 6 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Permanent protection for police HQ remains 2 ye... Jan 5 JUSTICE SCANDAL 4
News Minimum wage neither hand up nor handout Jan 4 David or David is... 4
News 'We're running out land,' councillor warns, as ... Jan 3 Agent 99 Babs Fel... 4
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,014 • Total comments across all topics: 277,770,527

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC