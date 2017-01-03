Indigenous pipeline consultation should include ceremony: leaders
Sioux Valley Dakota Nation elder Frank Tacan says it's up to elders and indigenous leadership to share their stories and to promote ceremony. So declared Dakota Tipi Chief Keith Pashe this week, disillusioned by what he's seen take place among some indigenous communities in Manitoba, where major oil pipelines are being negotiated.
