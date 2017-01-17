Identification unit investigates after suspicious West End incident
Winnipeg police were still at a home in the 600 block of Sherbrook Street Friday after an incident Thursday night. The Winnipeg police service's identification unit is at the scene of a West End home Friday morning after reports of "suspicious circumstances" Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver slapped with nearly $240 ticket for driv...
|2 hr
|BOWMANs Slush Fund
|4
|Unsealed documents reveal sting operation meant...
|4 hr
|StayAwayYouPervs
|2
|Mayor follows through on pledge to back away fr...
|4 hr
|StayAwayYouPervs
|1
|John K. Samson, Winnipeg Ambassador
|Thu
|Old Millennia Tramp
|3
|There's no budget for snow? Fudge it
|Wed
|charlie
|4
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan 16
|Mount Royal
|4
|FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada
|Jan 16
|PILASTER PIN-UPS
|6
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC