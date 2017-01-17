Identification unit investigates afte...

Identification unit investigates after suspicious West End incident

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Winnipeg police were still at a home in the 600 block of Sherbrook Street Friday after an incident Thursday night. The Winnipeg police service's identification unit is at the scene of a West End home Friday morning after reports of "suspicious circumstances" Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Driver slapped with nearly $240 ticket for driv... 2 hr BOWMANs Slush Fund 4
News Unsealed documents reveal sting operation meant... 4 hr StayAwayYouPervs 2
News Mayor follows through on pledge to back away fr... 4 hr StayAwayYouPervs 1
News John K. Samson, Winnipeg Ambassador Thu Old Millennia Tramp 3
News There's no budget for snow? Fudge it Wed charlie 4
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan 16 Mount Royal 4
News FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada Jan 16 PILASTER PIN-UPS 6
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,082,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC