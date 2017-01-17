Hundreds of Canadians to join Women's...

Hundreds of Canadians to join Women's March on Washington this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The News

When Linda Hill leaves for Washington, D.C., on Friday night to join a massive march for women's rights, there will be many familiar faces on the bus - including her daughter. Hill, 56, a college professor in Windsor, Ont., says she raised her children to believe they could do what they wanted regardless of their gender, and the rally on Saturday - the first day of the Donald Trump administration - is an opportunity to "walk the talk."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News There's no budget for snow? Fudge it 14 hr Glen Murray Mayor 2
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Mon Mount Royal 4
News FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada Mon PILASTER PIN-UPS 6
News Manitoba premier cites family relationships in ... Jan 15 FAMILY VALUES 2
News Ghanaian community in Winnipeg comes together t... Jan 14 I Forgot My Shoes 1
News What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for... Jan 14 I Forgot My Shoes 1
News Ghanaian community comes together to support fr... Jan 13 POSTED in NEW YORK 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,950 • Total comments across all topics: 278,009,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC