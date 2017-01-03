Highways close in Manitoba after more snow
Many people across the province are waking up Tuesday morning to blowing snow and winds gusting up to 60 km/hour. Highway 75, from Winnipeg to Emerson Highway 14, from Morden to Highway 75 Highway 3, from Morden to Killarney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minimum wage neither hand up nor handout
|49 min
|Pip
|2
|'We're running out land,' councillor warns, as ...
|16 hr
|Agent 99 Babs Fel...
|4
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Dec 30
|Randy Cummings
|4
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Governments face wave of lawsuits for prison in...
|Dec 30
|Pip in Lock-Up
|2
|'Right now we are trapped': Winnipegger frustra...
|Dec 30
|Coopers Mom Speaks
|1
|From Bell's MTS acquisition to Freedom Road, bi...
|Dec 29
|FILMON Fired the ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC