Higher construction costs expected after ruling on drywall tariff
Higher construction costs across Western Canada, including in fire-ravaged Fort McMurray, Alta., stand to continue under a ruling by the Canadian International Trade Tribunal released Wednesday. In its decision, the tribunal found that American-made drywall dumped at less than normal prices into Western Canada over the past few years have injured the Canadian industry.
