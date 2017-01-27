Gotcha! School Kid Ambushes Trudeau [...

Gotcha! School Kid Ambushes Trudeau [VIDEO]

20 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

An elementary school student at a town hall event for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday appeared to rattle the usually insouciant leader by asking him, "Why did your dad give everyone in Western Canada the middle finger?" Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo The boy was referring to an incident when Trudeau's father, then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, literally flashed his finger at some protesters during a 1982 stop in Salmon Arm, British Columbia.

Manitoba

