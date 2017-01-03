'Glass spewed everywhere': Manitoban ...

'Glass spewed everywhere': Manitoban shares experience that shows danger of snowy vehicles

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

A Winnipegger received a nearly $240 ticket for driving with an unsecured load of snow - and Gary Granke says he understands why. Gary Granke knows all too well that what seems like soft snow can become dangerous and destructive when it flies off a vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manitoba teen who planned to fight for ISIS ove... Tue CANADIAN OLIGARCHY 2
News Snowy sidewalks mean pile of complaints for cit... Tue KHAN KONTRACTORS 1
News Package with anti-Semitic epithet, Nazi referen... Jan 7 I See Youre in Se... 3
News 'He was running away to save his life,' refugee... Jan 6 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan 6 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Permanent protection for police HQ remains 2 ye... Jan 5 JUSTICE SCANDAL 4
News Minimum wage neither hand up nor handout Jan 4 David or David is... 4
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,501 • Total comments across all topics: 277,812,327

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC