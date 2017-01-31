From fentanyl to illegal firearms: To...

From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manitoba border stories in 2016

There are 4 comments on the GlobalNews story from Monday, titled From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manitoba border stories in 2016. In it, GlobalNews reports that:

From busting an immigration fraud case to seizing more than 39 grams of fentanyl headed from China to Winnipeg, here is a list of the top stories from the Canada Border Services Agency in 2016. The case dated back to July 2015, when officers at the Sprague, Man., border crossing found prohibited images on a traveller's electronic devices.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
TheGhostOf DonBayomi

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 14 hrs ago
So I had a Bit of Child Porn .. So What ?
It was an Illegal Search !
They Planted the Fentanyl !
I Swear on Donald Trump's Mother's Grave !

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Ghostof DonBayomi

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 14 hrs ago
So I had a Bit of Child Porn .. So What ?
It was an Illegal Search !
They Planted the Fentanyl !
I Swear on Donald Trump's Mother's Grave !

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
LittleTommy Turdling

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 13 hrs ago
David Coutu is my daddy.
And he molestered me.
He is as cold as the porcelain in a hospital toilet bowl.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Ghostof DonBayomi

Winnipeg, Canada

#4 11 hrs ago
Stop Boozing in the Hospital then !
Isn't that hard in your Straight Jacket ?
I find it hard !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seekin... 1 hr values eh 1
News 'We're in a fragile situation': Manitoba commun... 11 hr Brian in Costa Rica 1
News Personal care home staff member charged with theft (Oct '15) 13 hr Erring Selby Inde... 14
News Winnipeg mosque won't lock house of God in wake... 14 hr TheGhostOf DonBayomi 2
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... 14 hr The Macadamia Nut 16
News RCMP police HQ investigation doesn't preclude a... Mon Bailey Katzenjammer 2
News Gotcha! School Kid Ambushes Trudeau [VIDEO] Jan 29 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,569 • Total comments across all topics: 278,435,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC