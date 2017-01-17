France's Roquette counts on expanding...

France's Roquette counts on expanding Canada's pea output

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Reuters

Jan 20 France's Roquette, which is building the world's largest pea protein plant in Manitoba, is counting on the province's farmers to boost their production to supply the C$400 million factory, the company said on Friday. Roquette raised eyebrows this week when it said it would build the plant in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, rather than Saskatchewan, which grows 14 times more peas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'A Dog's Purpose' Premiere Cancelled Following ... 15 hr chugs are still pos 5
News Police ask for witnesses after woman hit by sid... 16 hr ABDICATE RESPONSI... 1
News Conservative leadership candidates square off a... Fri doomedtrump 3
News Driver slapped with nearly $240 ticket for driv... Fri BOWMANs Slush Fund 4
News Unsealed documents reveal sting operation meant... Fri StayAwayYouPervs 2
News Mayor follows through on pledge to back away fr... Fri StayAwayYouPervs 1
News John K. Samson, Winnipeg Ambassador Jan 19 Old Millennia Tramp 3
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,154 • Total comments across all topics: 278,133,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC