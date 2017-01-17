France's Roquette counts on expanding Canada's pea output

Jan 20 France's Roquette, which is building the world's largest pea protein plant in Manitoba, is counting on the province's farmers to boost their production to supply the C$400 million factory, the company said on Friday. Roquette raised eyebrows this week when it said it would build the plant in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, rather than Saskatchewan, which grows 14 times more peas.

