France's Roquette counts on expanding Canada's pea output
Jan 20 France's Roquette, which is building the world's largest pea protein plant in Manitoba, is counting on the province's farmers to boost their production to supply the C$400 million factory, the company said on Friday. Roquette raised eyebrows this week when it said it would build the plant in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, rather than Saskatchewan, which grows 14 times more peas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'A Dog's Purpose' Premiere Cancelled Following ...
|15 hr
|chugs are still pos
|5
|Police ask for witnesses after woman hit by sid...
|16 hr
|ABDICATE RESPONSI...
|1
|Conservative leadership candidates square off a...
|Fri
|doomedtrump
|3
|Driver slapped with nearly $240 ticket for driv...
|Fri
|BOWMANs Slush Fund
|4
|Unsealed documents reveal sting operation meant...
|Fri
|StayAwayYouPervs
|2
|Mayor follows through on pledge to back away fr...
|Fri
|StayAwayYouPervs
|1
|John K. Samson, Winnipeg Ambassador
|Jan 19
|Old Millennia Tramp
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC