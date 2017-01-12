Four To Hospital In House Fires

Four To Hospital In House Fires

Saturday

One house fire in Winnipeg has sent a man to hospital, while another house fire saw five people get out safely. The fire involving the man who was hurt happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday on Weatherdon Ave., a couple blocks east of Grant Park Shopping Centre.

Manitoba

