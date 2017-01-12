Four To Hospital In House Fires
One house fire in Winnipeg has sent a man to hospital, while another house fire saw five people get out safely. The fire involving the man who was hurt happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday on Weatherdon Ave., a couple blocks east of Grant Park Shopping Centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada
|3 hr
|PILASTER PIN-UPS
|6
|Manitoba premier cites family relationships in ...
|Sun
|FAMILY VALUES
|2
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Sat
|Roadtown Hole-Sale
|3
|Ghanaian community in Winnipeg comes together t...
|Sat
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Sat
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Ghanaian community comes together to support fr...
|Jan 13
|POSTED in NEW YORK
|1
|Canada A319 near Winnipeg on Jan 7th 2017, engi...
|Jan 12
|Brain Baloney - KHAN
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC