First Nations elder explains why he i...

First Nations elder explains why he interjected on Trudeau's behalf at Winnipeg town hall

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Jillian Taylor has been working at CBC Manitoba since 2012 and has been reporting since 2007. She was born and raised in Manitoba and is a member of the Fisher River Cree Nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg 3 hr Not 2
News Letters from 450 Winnipeg students prompt schoo... Thu JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News 'Shame and Prejudice' explores historical treat... Jan 24 useless pathetic ... 2
News Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-du... Jan 23 Bad Homber Wallers 1
News Waitress moved to tears after receiving $1,000 ... Jan 22 Revel 1
News Where to grab comfort food during the cold Winn... Jan 22 Granny 1
News Police ask for witnesses after woman hit by sid... Jan 22 Granny Clampett 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,944 • Total comments across all topics: 278,313,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC