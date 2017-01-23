Fire leaves gaping hole in roof of home in Seven Oaks
A firefighter peers down at the burnt roof of a home on Swailes Avenue Monday afternoon in Winnipeg. A gaping hole was left in the roof of a home in Seven Oaks after a fire ripped through the building Monday.
