Family of girl killed in 1984 prepare...

Family of girl killed in 1984 prepares for the emotions of another trial

There are 3 comments on the Prince George Citizen story from Sunday, titled Family of girl killed in 1984 prepares for the emotions of another trial. In it, Prince George Citizen reports that:

Wilma Derksen and her husband Cliff speak to media about Manitoba's Court of Appeal overturning the murder conviction for Mark Edward Grant in the 1984 killing of their daughter Candace Derksen at their Winnipeg home, Wednesday, October 30, 2013 . Another trial begins Monday for a man convicted of killing a Winnipeg teenager 32 years ago.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
DNA is SCAM EVIDENCE

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Sunday
DNA Evidence DEPENDS on " So-Called Expert Testimony " !
Good enough to Exonerate ..
NOT GOOD ENOUGH to CONVICT !

TOUCH DNA can be Instrumental in Wrongful Convictions.
A Homeless American was Convicted of Killing a Billionaire !
BUT ..
He was IN a COMA IN a Hospital at the time of the Killing !
AND ..
COPS Convicted Him Anyway !
It Seems ..
The Medics that brought Him to the Hospital
Used the SAME Finger Pulse Clamp on Him and the Billionaire !
Seriously ...
The Homeless Guy is Still In Jail !

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hamfisted Justice

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 Yesterday
David Coutu leaves DNA all over the place.
Buses, park benches, the ice cream shop, the library.
The guy could sky write.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pip

Canada

#3 23 hrs ago
Hamfisted Justice wrote:
David Coutu leaves DNA all over the place.
Buses, park benches, the ice cream shop, the library.
The guy could sky write.
You forgot to mention the psychiatric ward he redies in.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada 9 hr PILASTER PIN-UPS 6
News Manitoba premier cites family relationships in ... Sun FAMILY VALUES 2
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan 14 Roadtown Hole-Sale 3
News Ghanaian community in Winnipeg comes together t... Jan 14 I Forgot My Shoes 1
News What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for... Jan 14 I Forgot My Shoes 1
News Ghanaian community comes together to support fr... Jan 13 POSTED in NEW YORK 1
News Canada A319 near Winnipeg on Jan 7th 2017, engi... Jan 12 Brain Baloney - KHAN 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,297 • Total comments across all topics: 277,972,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC