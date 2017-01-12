Family of girl killed in 1984 prepares for the emotions of another trial
There are 3 comments on the Prince George Citizen story from Sunday, titled Family of girl killed in 1984 prepares for the emotions of another trial. In it, Prince George Citizen reports that:
Wilma Derksen and her husband Cliff speak to media about Manitoba's Court of Appeal overturning the murder conviction for Mark Edward Grant in the 1984 killing of their daughter Candace Derksen at their Winnipeg home, Wednesday, October 30, 2013 . Another trial begins Monday for a man convicted of killing a Winnipeg teenager 32 years ago.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 Sunday
DNA Evidence DEPENDS on " So-Called Expert Testimony " !
Good enough to Exonerate ..
NOT GOOD ENOUGH to CONVICT !
TOUCH DNA can be Instrumental in Wrongful Convictions.
A Homeless American was Convicted of Killing a Billionaire !
BUT ..
He was IN a COMA IN a Hospital at the time of the Killing !
AND ..
COPS Convicted Him Anyway !
It Seems ..
The Medics that brought Him to the Hospital
Used the SAME Finger Pulse Clamp on Him and the Billionaire !
Seriously ...
The Homeless Guy is Still In Jail !
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#2 Yesterday
David Coutu leaves DNA all over the place.
Buses, park benches, the ice cream shop, the library.
The guy could sky write.
|
Canada
|
#3 23 hrs ago
You forgot to mention the psychiatric ward he redies in.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada
|9 hr
|PILASTER PIN-UPS
|6
|Manitoba premier cites family relationships in ...
|Sun
|FAMILY VALUES
|2
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan 14
|Roadtown Hole-Sale
|3
|Ghanaian community in Winnipeg comes together t...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Ghanaian community comes together to support fr...
|Jan 13
|POSTED in NEW YORK
|1
|Canada A319 near Winnipeg on Jan 7th 2017, engi...
|Jan 12
|Brain Baloney - KHAN
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC