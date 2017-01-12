Family of girl killed in 1984 prepares for the emotions of another trial
Wilma Derksen and her husband Cliff speak to media about Manitoba's Court of Appeal overturning the murder conviction for Mark Edward Grant in the 1984 killing of their daughter Candace Derksen at their Winnipeg home, Wednesday, October 30, 2013 . Another trial begins Monday for a man convicted of killing a Winnipeg teenager 32 years ago.
