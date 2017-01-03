'Extremely close' Winnipeg family mourning loss of parents killed on vacation
Three children are fighting to bring their parents home after they were killed in an ambulance collision on vacation in Cuba. Veronika Mayer had just finished an exam at the University of Manitoba last week, when a Winnipeg police officer called her, and delivered the tragic message about her parents Rosza and Janos Boda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manitoba teen who planned to fight for ISIS ove...
|3 hr
|NO TRIALS for the...
|1
|Package with anti-Semitic epithet, Nazi referen...
|Sat
|I See Youre in Se...
|3
|'He was running away to save his life,' refugee...
|Fri
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Fri
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Permanent protection for police HQ remains 2 ye...
|Jan 5
|JUSTICE SCANDAL
|4
|Minimum wage neither hand up nor handout
|Jan 4
|David or David is...
|4
|'We're running out land,' councillor warns, as ...
|Jan 3
|Agent 99 Babs Fel...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC