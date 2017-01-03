'Extremely close' Winnipeg family mou...

'Extremely close' Winnipeg family mourning loss of parents killed on vacation

Read more: GlobalNews

Three children are fighting to bring their parents home after they were killed in an ambulance collision on vacation in Cuba. Veronika Mayer had just finished an exam at the University of Manitoba last week, when a Winnipeg police officer called her, and delivered the tragic message about her parents Rosza and Janos Boda.

Manitoba

