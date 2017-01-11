Extreme Cold Weather Warnings Cover W...

Extreme Cold Weather Warnings Cover Western Manitoba

21 hrs ago

An arctic high pressure ridge has dropped temperatures to -30C. Mixed with 10-15km/hr winds, it is creating wind chill temperatures of -40C and lower.

Manitoba

