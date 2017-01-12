Extreme cold warnings and blowing snow advisories for many parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg
A large majority of the province is under an extreme cold warning Thursday including Winnipeg, Winkler, Morden, Brandon, Portage la Prairie, Steinbach, Dauphin, Beausejour, Selkirk, Killarney, Lynn Lake, Minnedosa, Thompson, and many others. Winnipeg, Brandon, Dauphin, Beausejour, Winkler, Morden, Portage la Prairie and Steinbach, among others, are also under a blowing snow advisory .
