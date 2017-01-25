There are on the 900 CHML AM story from 13 hrs ago, titled EXCLUSIVE: Sprague Man On hook For Massive Medical Bill After Having A Heart Attack. In it, 900 CHML AM reports that:

Robin Milne had a heart attack at his Manitoba home and was rushed to the nearest hospital in Roseau, Minn., part of a long standing, but little known agreement with the province called the Altru Agreement. He ended up stuck with a hospital bill of more than more than $118,000 .

