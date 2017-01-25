EXCLUSIVE: Sprague Man On hook For Ma...

EXCLUSIVE: Sprague Man On hook For Massive Medical Bill After Having A Heart Attack

Robin Milne had a heart attack at his Manitoba home and was rushed to the nearest hospital in Roseau, Minn., part of a long standing, but little known agreement with the province called the Altru Agreement. He ended up stuck with a hospital bill of more than more than $118,000 .

Pissed Off Patient

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 11 hrs ago
THIS is CRAP !

I had Stroke-Like Symptoms
From a Drug Mix-up at COSTCO and from My Doctor.
HE put ME on the EMERGENCY MRI List.
AND .. Sent me to a Heart Specialist.
I have had NO MRI after 4 Months.
I have NO Results from the Doctors.
ALL were Well-Paid by the Province many times.
But ..
WHERE is MY treatment in All This ?..... NOWHERE !
