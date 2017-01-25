Exclusive: Manitoba man on hook for c...

Exclusive: Manitoba man on hook for close to $120K medical bill after having a heart attack at home

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Robin Milne had a heart attack at his Manitoba home and was rushed to the nearest hospital in Roseau, Minn., part of a long standing, but little known agreement with the province called the Altru Agreement. He ended up stuck with a hospital bill of more than more than $118,000 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Shame and Prejudice' explores historical treat... Tue useless pathetic ... 2
News Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-du... Jan 23 Bad Homber Wallers 1
News Waitress moved to tears after receiving $1,000 ... Jan 22 Revel 1
News Where to grab comfort food during the cold Winn... Jan 22 Granny 1
News Police ask for witnesses after woman hit by sid... Jan 22 Granny Clampett 2
News Winnipegger headed to Washington as women on bo... Jan 22 Granny Clampett 1
News Winnipeg senior drives scooter on streets to av... Jan 22 Granny Clampett 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,107 • Total comments across all topics: 278,261,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC