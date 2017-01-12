Emergency crews at scene of multiple-vehicle crash in Winnipeg
There are reports that up to 12 vehicles were involved in a crash on McPhillips near Emes Road just after 9 a.m. but poor visibility made it difficult for CBC News reporters to count. Blizzard conditions have turned roads around the city, and many other parts of the province, slippery and dangerous.
