Emergency crews at scene of multiple-vehicle crash in Winnipeg

31 min ago

There are reports that up to 12 vehicles were involved in a crash on McPhillips near Emes Road just after 9 a.m. but poor visibility made it difficult for CBC News reporters to count. Blizzard conditions have turned roads around the city, and many other parts of the province, slippery and dangerous.

Canada A319 near Winnipeg on Jan 7th 2017, engi... 4 hr
White stuff turns Winnipeg budget from black to... 7 hr
Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15) 15 hr
Manitoba teen who planned to fight for ISIS ove... Jan 10
Snowy sidewalks mean pile of complaints for cit... Jan 10
Package with anti-Semitic epithet, Nazi referen... Jan 7
'He was running away to save his life,' refugee... Jan 6
Manitoba

