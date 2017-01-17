Duo sing tunes for the heart this wee...

Duo sing tunes for the heart this weekend

18 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

The Sooke Folk Music Society is kicking off the year with a double performance this Saturday at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church. The event features the husband and wife duet of Niels Petersen and Connie Lebeau, who promise to bring warm tunes of the West Coast and adventure.

Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Manitoba

