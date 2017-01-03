Driver slapped with nearly $240 ticket for driving with 'unsecured load' of snow on his van
Jonathan McCullough said he'll keep the roof of his van clear from now on after being ticketed for having snow piled up on it. A Winnipeg man was slapped with a nearly $240 ticket for driving with too much snow on the roof of his van.
