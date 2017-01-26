Donald Trump Jr. TV show profiled Win...

Donald Trump Jr. TV show profiled Winnipeg businessman charged with tax evasion

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Donald Trump Jr. interviews Jeff Dyck about the LEO App on 21st Century Television in 2014. , Inc.) In an infomercial-style television show he hosted in 2014, Donald Trump Jr. featured a Winnipeg businessman who was, at the time, facing 12 income tax evasion charges in Manitoba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg 14 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Letters from 450 Winnipeg students prompt schoo... 23 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News 'Shame and Prejudice' explores historical treat... Jan 24 useless pathetic ... 2
News Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-du... Jan 23 Bad Homber Wallers 1
News Waitress moved to tears after receiving $1,000 ... Jan 22 Revel 1
News Where to grab comfort food during the cold Winn... Jan 22 Granny 1
News Police ask for witnesses after woman hit by sid... Jan 22 Granny Clampett 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,986 • Total comments across all topics: 278,294,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC