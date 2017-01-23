Daughters of the Vote opportunity 'amazing' for Brandon-Souris rep

Fourteen young women from across Manitoba have been selected to take part in Daughters of the Vote - a new initiative by Equal Voice dedicated to cultivating women leaders of tomorrow. Brandon-Souris delegate Racheal Wu and Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa delegate Jayden Wlasichuk will represent their ridings on International Women's Day on March 8, when 338 young women from every federal riding in the country will take a seat in the House of Commons in Ottawa.

