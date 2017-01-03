Dangerous wind chills seize southern ...

Dangerous wind chills seize southern Manitoba

11 min ago Read more: CBC News

A number of southern Manitoba communities are in the grip of wind chills below -40. Exposed skin freezes in about 10 minutes at those temperatures.

Manitoba

