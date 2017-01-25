Cops seize drugs, gun in motel bust

The gun and drugs that Portage la Prairie RCMP seized after executing a warrant at a motel on Jan. 20. Two suspects face charges after Portage la Prairie RCMPa Sseized a number of drugs from a motel in the community. On Jan. 20, police executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act warrant at a motel on 20th Street SW in Portage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.