Cops seize drugs, gun in motel bust
The gun and drugs that Portage la Prairie RCMP seized after executing a warrant at a motel on Jan. 20. Two suspects face charges after Portage la Prairie RCMPa Sseized a number of drugs from a motel in the community. On Jan. 20, police executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act warrant at a motel on 20th Street SW in Portage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Shame and Prejudice' explores historical treat...
|Tue
|useless pathetic ...
|2
|Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-du...
|Jan 23
|Bad Homber Wallers
|1
|Waitress moved to tears after receiving $1,000 ...
|Jan 22
|Revel
|1
|Where to grab comfort food during the cold Winn...
|Jan 22
|Granny
|1
|Police ask for witnesses after woman hit by sid...
|Jan 22
|Granny Clampett
|2
|Winnipegger headed to Washington as women on bo...
|Jan 22
|Granny Clampett
|1
|Winnipeg senior drives scooter on streets to av...
|Jan 22
|Granny Clampett
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC